Odisha CMO congratulates Ganjam district admin for wining 3 national awards
File Photo

Odisha CMO congratulates Ganjam district admin for winning 3 national awards

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik’s office or the CMO on Friday congratulated Ganjam district administration for winning three national awards recently.

The CMO in a Twitter post congratulations the district administration for bagging three Deen Dayal Upadhyay Panchayat Sashaktikaran Purashkar (DDUPSP) for ensuring better service delivery at grassroot level.

The Hinjilicut Block of the district has won the Deen Dayal Upadhyay Panchayat Sashaktikaran Purashkar from the Union government in the category of ‘Best Block’.

Likewise, Sasan Ambagam and Alarigada Gram Panchayats of the district have won the prestigious award in the ‘Best Panchayat’ category recently.

