Bhubaneswar: The Chief Minister of Odisha Naveen Patnaik has written to 28 Chief Ministers across India on the procurement of Covid vaccine and vaccination drive.

In the letter the CM has requested all the CMs to cooperate and work as one united nation against the deadly coronavirus pandemic.

The CM has said that, “No state is safe unless all the States adopt vaccination as the top most priority and execute it on war-footing. But this cannot be a battle among the states to compete against each other to procure vaccines.”

CM writes to all CMs that, “The best option available is for the Government of India to centrally procure the vaccines and distribute it among the States so that our citizens are vaccinated at the earliest”

“Perhaps after the independence struggle this is the greatest challenge we have faced together as a nation. I am sure that we will set aside whatever differences we have either political or otherwise and come together in the true spirit of Cooperative Federalism for saving precious lives and hard earned livelihoods.” said the CM vide the letter.