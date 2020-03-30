unemployment allowance to MGNREGS workers
Odisha CM writes PM to allow granting unemployment allowance to MGNREGS workers

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Sunday requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to allow the state to grant unemployment allowance to over 36.10 lakh workers of the rural job guarantee scheme in the 21-day lockdown period, which has been enforced for Covid-19.

In a letter to the Prime Minister, Patnaik said the poor people, particularly Mahatma Gandhi Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) workers have been badly affected due to the 21 days lockdown.

In Odisha, there are 36,10,797 active workers during the current year who are deprived of getting work under the scheme due to the lockdown.

“To protect their livelihood, an amount of Rs 380.39 crore, which is one fourth of the wage rate as per the MGNREG Act may be sanctioned as unemployment allowance that will certainly help them to mitigate their sufferings during this lockdown period, as we are not in a position to give them work,” said the Chief Minister.

Patnaik also informed that the people of Odisha have positively responded to the calls of the Prime Minister during Janata Curfew and the lockdown.

“My Government has also taken many proactive steps to ensure the safety and security of the people,” he added.

