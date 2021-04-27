Odisha CM Wishes Speedy Recovery To 7 Indian Women Hockey Players Who Tested Covid Positive

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday expressed his deep concern and wished speedy recovery to the seven Indian Women Hockey players who tested positive for Covid-19.

Taking to his Twitter handle, Patnaik, who has been hailed by all across the globe for promoting sports, said, “Concerned to know that 7 members of Indian women’s hockey team including captain @imranirampal and 2 support staff tested positive for #COVID19. Wishing them speedy recovery and praying for their good health.”

Concerned to know that 7 members of Indian women’s hockey team including captain @imranirampal and 2 support staff tested positive for #COVID19. Wishing them speedy recovery and praying for their good health. @TheHockeyIndia — Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) April 27, 2021

It is to be noted here that the Sports Authority of India (SAI) on Monday informed the captain Rani Rampal was among seven members of the Indian women’s hockey team and support staff who tested positive for Covid-19.

“Seven members of the Indian women’s hockey team and two support staff have tested positive for Covid-19. They were tested on April 24, post quarantine after their return from their respective hometowns to their training base at SAI Bengaluru, as per the laid down protocol,” said SAI in a statement.

“The seven players who have tested positive are Rani Rampal, Savita Punia, Sharmila Devi, Rajani, Navjot Kaur, Navneet Kaur and Sushila,” it further said.

Video analyst Amrutaprakash and scientific advisor Wayne Lombard have also tested positive. All the players and support staff are asymptomatic and have been isolated and kept under observation at the SAI NCOE Bangalore.