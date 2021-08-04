Odisha: CM warns to enforce lockdown, if Covid norms not observed strictly: Watch

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday addressed the State and cautioned people of Odisha on the Third wave of Covid pandemic. He also said that the Government may opt for lockdown again, if Covid restrictions will not be strictly followed.

The CM thanked all for their cooperation during the second wave of Covid. Odisha did not faced the worst situation, that many other States faced during the second wave. Odisha is in better position due to the effort of the doctors and health workers, he said.

The third wave has been proved dangerous in some other countries. The third wave may come early, scientists have already cautioned.

For the last few months profession of many people in Odisha suffered due to lock down.