Puri: This is the first time that the CM of Odisha, Naveen Patnaik had visited Srimandir post the Covid pandemic.

“I prayed to the Lord for the peace and prosperity of people of Odisha,” said the CM as he interacted with media persons post darshan of the holy Trinity.

The CM added, “I thank the people of Puri who have sacrificed their lands for development of Srimandir.” Their sacrifices will not go waste, nobody can stop the work of Lord Jagannath,” he reassured.

“The Central government should withdraw the byelaw notification,” emphasized the Chief Minister in his short interaction.