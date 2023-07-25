Odisha CM urges people of Bhubaneswar to share their feedback for SwachhSurvekshan2023

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday urged the people of Bhubaneswar to share their feedback for SwachhSurvekshan2023 via a video message.

Odisha CM Patnaik congratulated the citizens of Bhubaneswar for having always supported the movement of glorifying the Temple City, Smart City and Sports Capital of Bhubaneswar.

In the video the CM is seen urging the residents of Bhubaneswar to share their feedback for the SwachhSurvekshan2023 to make Bhubaneswar First.

The CM has added that he has shared his feedback as a resident of the city. He further urged all the residents of Bhubaneswar to do the same.

Citizens have always supported in glorifying our TempleCity, SmartCity & SportsCapital-Bhubaneswar.

Now, it’s time to share your feedback for #SwachhSurvekshan2023 to make #BhubaneswarFirst.

Hon’ble CM @Naveen_Odisha shared his feedback as a resident of the city. pic.twitter.com/eXpQ8ftBBR — BMC (@bmcbbsr) July 25, 2023

The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) shared the tweet on its official twitter page and added the link in which the feedback form for the voting.

The BMC wrote: “If you haven’t given your feedback yet, do it now at http://sbmurban.org/feedback and don’t forget to share among your friends. Let’s join hands and create a cleaner and greener Bhubaneswar!”

