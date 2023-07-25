State

Odisha CM urges people of Bhubaneswar to share their feedback for SwachhSurvekshan2023

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik has urged people of Bhubaneswar to share their feedback for SwachhSurvekshan2023 via a video message.

By Sudeshna Panda 0
SwachhSurvekshan2023
File Photo

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday urged the people of Bhubaneswar to share their feedback for SwachhSurvekshan2023 via a video message.

Odisha CM Patnaik congratulated the citizens of Bhubaneswar for having always supported  the movement of glorifying the Temple City, Smart City and Sports Capital of Bhubaneswar.

In the video the CM is seen urging the residents of Bhubaneswar to share their feedback for the SwachhSurvekshan2023 to make Bhubaneswar First.

The CM has added that he has shared his feedback as a resident of the city. He further urged all the residents of Bhubaneswar to do the same.

HERE IS THE VIDEO:

The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) shared the tweet on its official twitter page and added the link in which the feedback form for the voting.

The BMC wrote: “If you haven’t given your feedback yet, do it now at http://sbmurban.org/feedback and don’t forget to share among your friends. Let’s join hands and create a cleaner and greener Bhubaneswar!”

FIND THE TWEET HERE:  

You might also like
State

Assistant Engineer RWSS in Boudh under Odisha vigilance scanner

State

Orissa HC stays Odisha Civil Services 2021 results, details here

State

Father strangles 13-year-old girl to death in Nuapada of Odisha!

State

Minor boy dies, mother critical after snake bite in Baripada, Odisha

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

buy ivermectin buy ivermectin for humans