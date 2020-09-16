Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday expressed his displeasure over the ongoing Covid-19 enforcement activities in the twin cities of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack.

“While I get good feedback about Enforcement activities throughout the State, the feedback regarding Bhubaneswar-Cuttack Commissionerate area is not encouraging. I have been repeatedly harping on this. The D.G. must directly look into this and do the needful as being done throughout the State,” the Chief Minister said while reviewing the Covid-19 situation in the State, here this evening through video conference.

The Chief Minister however appreciated the efforts of health functionaries and Covid Warriors as more than 1.25 lakh persons have recovered from Covid-19. More than one lakh have recovered in the last 5 weeks itself.

Concerned over minus 23.9 per cent GDP growth of the country in the April-June quarter, the Chief Minister directed the district Collectors to scale up activities in livelihood sectors coupled with increased fund flow in rural areas.