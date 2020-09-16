Odisha CM

Odisha CM unhappy over Covid-19 enforcement activities in Bhubaneswar, Cuttack

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday expressed his displeasure over  the ongoing Covid-19 enforcement activities in the twin cities of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack.

“While I get good feedback about Enforcement activities throughout the State, the feedback regarding Bhubaneswar-Cuttack Commissionerate area is not encouraging. I have been repeatedly harping on this. The D.G. must directly look into this and do the needful as being done throughout the State,” the Chief Minister said while reviewing the Covid-19 situation in the State, here this evening  through video conference.

The Chief Minister however appreciated the efforts of health functionaries and Covid Warriors as more than 1.25 lakh persons have recovered from Covid-19. More than one lakh have recovered in the last 5 weeks itself.

Concerned over minus 23.9 per cent GDP growth  of the country in the April-June quarter, the Chief Minister directed the district Collectors to scale up activities in livelihood sectors coupled with increased fund flow  in rural areas.

