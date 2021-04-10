Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik will review performance of all Departments of Government. The review will start from May 15 to continue till May 25. The CM has intimated it to the Ministers of his cabinet through letters.

The ministers will inform CM about five prime works executed through their departments in the presence of the concerned Dept’s secretary. Besides, they will also inform about how 5T and Mo Sarkar initiatives are being implemented in their departments and how it has brought development. They will also intimate how the department’s work has succeeded to make it pro-public.

The CM said that public is the master in democracy. Hence, we need to give report about how much we have executed the responsibility that the 4.5 crore people of Odisha have bestowed on him. This will enhance the strength of democracy.

The Naveen Patnaik led BJD government will complete two years of its fifth term on May 29.