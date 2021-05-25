Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik will review the cyclone ‘Yaas’ preparedness with senior officials of the state at 5.30 pm.

Yesterday the CM had addressed the people of the state and urged the people to wear two masks. “In the current situation, wearing one mask is not enough, wearing two masks is very important for our health. Double mask for double risk,”

He had also requested everybody to move to the cyclone shelters or to concrete houses. And he urged them to cooperate with the administration in the evacuation process.

. Earlier the Chief Minister reviewed the status of preparedness for impending cyclone with Secretaries of line Depaftments & Collectors on 22.05.2021 through VC.

. Three rounds of preparatory meetings have been taken by Chief Secretary and Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) with Collectors of t4 probable districts likely to be affected by the cyclone.

Preparatory meetings with NDRF, ODRAF, Fire Services, IMD, Indian Coast Guard &Indian Navy undertaken District Administration alerted and guided through elaborate VC by SRC and CS

. Preparedness review meeting with Line Departments by SRC & CS Meeting with Telecom Operators conducted. E&IT Dept coordinating and monitoring.

. Meeting with OPTCL and Distribution Companies (Discoms) undertaken for power management and quick Restoration. Energy Dept reviewing and monitoring.

. SRC physically reviewed the preparedness in Balasore, Bhadrak and Kendrapara districts on22 & 23 May.