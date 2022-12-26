Odisha CM to review Covid situation tomorrow

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, will review the Covid situation tomorrow (Monday) at 4:30 in the evening.

All officials of the State Health Department along with Health Minister and the Secretary will be present in the meeting.

Besides the Chief District Medical Officer (CDMO), the medical college authorities will be present in the Covid review meeting.

The Chief Minister will prepare a strategy to deal with Covid in the days ahead, keeping in mind the upcoming FIH Odisha Men’s Hockey World Cup 2023 in Bhubaneswar and Rourkela.

The information about the meeting has been provided by the Health and Family Welfare Department, Government of Odisha.

It is worth mentioning that on December 23, 2022 Shalini Pandit, Commissioner-cum-Secretary,

Health and Family Welfare Department, Government of Odisha had chaired a review meeting with officers and experts and it was decided to implement surveillance and testing for Covid in Odisha.

It was further decided that whole genome sequencing shall be done along with mock drills at hospitals and Covid 19 appropriate behaviour be followed by all the people of the State as precautionary measure.