Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik is scheduled to inaugurate the street lighting project in the Bhubaneswar-Puri bypass road tomorrow. The 11 km stretch from Hi Tech Medical square to Daya Bridge will be illuminated from tomorrow.

Even as the bypass road was opened for the public for nine years, there was no proper lighting system. In the absence of street lighting, the highway had turned into a crime hub. A number of cases of theft, loot and snatching have been reported on this road due to lack of proper lighting.

Considering the rise in crimes and other problems faced by commuters on the bypass road, the Tourism department had released Rs 2.80 crore for the execution of the lighting project. The light work began from February 2019 and has now been completed after two years.