Odisha CM to inaugurate street lighting on Bhubaneswar-Puri bypass tomorrow

By IANS 0
bbsr news today

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik is scheduled to inaugurate the street lighting project in the Bhubaneswar-Puri bypass road tomorrow. The 11 km stretch from Hi Tech Medical square to Daya Bridge will be illuminated from tomorrow.

Even as the bypass road was opened for the public for nine years, there was no proper lighting system. In the absence of street lighting, the highway had turned into a crime hub. A number of cases of theft, loot and snatching have been reported on this road due to lack of proper lighting.

Considering the rise in crimes and other problems faced by commuters on the bypass road, the Tourism department had released Rs 2.80 crore for the execution of the lighting project. The light work began from February 2019 and has now been completed after two years.

You might also like
State

Illicit Liquor dens busted in Banapur of Odisha

State

Auto-driver returns woman’s bag containing Rs 27,000 in Odisha

State

Miscreants loot Rs 11 lakh from Businessman in Odisha

State

Engineering student works as labourer to pay hostel fee in Puri of Odisha

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.