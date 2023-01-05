Odisha CM to award 1 Cr to Team India on winning Hockey World Cup

Bhubaneswar: Ahead of the upcoming FIH Odisha Hockey Men’s World Cup 2023, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik inaugurated the World Cup Village at the Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium Complex in Rourkela, today.

The World Cup Village has been developed within record nine months and flaunts 225 room with all amenities befitting the stature of the Hockey World Cup. The World Cup Village will house the Teams and officials of the upcoming Hockey World Cup.

Sports Minister, Odisha, Tusharkanti Behera, President Hockey India, Dilip Tirkey, Secretary (5T), V K Pandian, Secretary Sports, R Vineel Krishna, MD IDCO, Bhupendra Singh Poonia, Secretary General, Hockey India Bholanath Singh and officials of the Odisha Government and Hockey India were present at the inauguration.

On this occasion, Chief Minister interacted with the National Men’s Hockey Team who are accommodated at the World Cup Village and announced an award of Rs 1 Cr for each player if Team India lifts the World Cup. He wished them the very best and hoped they will emerge champions.

Players praised the Odisha Government and thanked Chief Minister Patnaik for developing a holistic ecosystem for Hockey for the players of the nation.

The World Cup Village along with the Hockey Practice Centre and the Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium will offer a holistic environment for the National and International players for the marque tournament. Taj has been roped in by Hockey India to offer impeccable service and hospitality that reflects the culture of Odisha.