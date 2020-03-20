Odisha CM talks to PM Modi via videoconference: Suggests for free COVID-19 Testing Facilities
Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today talked with Prime Minister Narendra Modi through video conference. The Chief Ministers of other states were also on the line.
During the video conference the CM first appreciated Central Govt’s steps towards the restrictions imposed on international travel and airlifting of Indian citizens from coronavirus affected areas of the world.
The Chief Minister suggested a few important points to the Prime Minister as follows.
- The CM suggested scaling up coronavirus (COVID-19) testing facilities at government and private hospitals across the country and making it free.
- He also sought for availability of protection equipment and masks for healthcare personnel.
- The CM suggested for financial support for MGNREGS workers for at least 50 days.
- Patnaik suggested financial assistance for the families covered under the National Food Security Act.
- He also sought additional installments for farmers covered under PM KISAN scheme.
- The CM suggested for financial support for construction workers.
- And finally, he suggested for distribution of funds to the states in advance.