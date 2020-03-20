Odisha CM talks to PM Modi via videoconference: Suggests for free COVID-19 Testing Facilities

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today talked with Prime Minister Narendra Modi through video conference. The Chief Ministers of other states were also on the line.

During the video conference the CM first appreciated Central Govt’s steps towards the restrictions imposed on international travel and airlifting of Indian citizens from coronavirus affected areas of the world.

The Chief Minister suggested a few important points to the Prime Minister as follows.