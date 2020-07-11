Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief minister Naveen Patnaik on Saturday spoke to Nilagiri MLA Sukanta Kumar Nayak and Salipur MLA Prasanta Behera, who are undergoing treatment for Covid-19 and enquired about their health over telephone. The chief minister wished their speedy recovery.

Patnaik also spoke to Covid warriors and other patients undergoing treatment in various Covid Care Centres and enquired about their wellness. The CM highly appreciated their Noble work and assured all support in their good work.

CM spoke to the #CovidWarriors and patients undergoing treatment in various Covid Care Centres and enquired about their condition. He assured them all support in their fight against the pandemic.#OdishaFightsCorona — CMO Odisha (@CMO_Odisha) July 11, 2020

The State Government has recently included Covid management under ‘Mo Sarkar ‘ programme.

The Chief Mister has also asked senior officers to be in regular contact with Covid warriors as well as Covid-19 infected patients and collect feedback as part of ‘Mo Sarkar’.