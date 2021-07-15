Odisha: CM sanctions Rs 385 crore Covid package for 26 lakh construction workers

By WCE 5
File Photo

Bhubaneswar: Nobody can check the poor people to get their right, said Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday during a meeting on video conferencing where he provided Covid package of Rs 385 crore for 26 lakh construction workers of the State.

Every construction worker is a Viswakarma, the CM said adding that development cannot be possible without the help of construction workers. They borne pain to construct buildings, bridges etc.

All the registered construction workers of the state were paid Rs 1,500 each in the Covid package of today.

In return, the construction workers expressed their thankfulness to the Chief Minister for this financial assistance. Rabindra Pradhan of Ganjam, Navagan Parida of Cuttack, Keshab Pradhan of Bargarh, Renu Minj of Sundargarh expressed that, “Your help has helped us survive during this crisis. Last year we had been paid with Rs 1,500, and this year we got it too.” They all thanked the Chief Minister for the financial help.

