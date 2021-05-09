Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government has sanctioned Rs 60 lakh to feed stray animals in various cities and towns across the state during the lockdown.

Thousands of stray animals in the state are having a hard time finding food as markets, eateries and hotels are closed due to the lockdown imposed to check the spread of coronavirus.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has sanctioned Rs 60 lakh from his the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund to five municipal corporations, 48 municipalities and 61 NACs in the state.

According to the directive, the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation will spend Rs 20,000 per day, while Cuttack, Sambalpur, Rourkela and Brahmapur Municipal corporations will spend Rs 10,000 per day.

Municipal authorities will spend Rs 5,000 per day and the NAC Rs 2,000 per day to feed animals.