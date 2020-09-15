Bhubaneswar : The Odisha Government has launched e-Muster Roll, an IT-enabled technology, for keeping oversight on payment of wage to the labourers along with EPF/ESI deposits and and ensure transparency .

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday reviewed the 5T charter regarding e-muster Roll and bank payment of wages in all works of line departments.

Reviewing the progress of implementation of this project today through video conference the Chief Minister said, ” It’s a critical step towards transparency and accountability in executing works.”

Patnaik also emphasized on use of robust technology in implementing this initiative along with enabling legal frame work.

In the first phase, e-Muster Roll will be launched from October 2 in welfare projects worth more than Rs 10 crore in the departments of Works ,Water Resource ,Panchayati Raj and Drinking water, Rural development and Housing and Urban development.

Under this initiative, muster rolls will be maintained in electronic format ( E Muster roll) so as to prevent manipulation and ensure transparency. The wages will be directly transferred to the bank accounts of labourers in all the works that are being executed by line departments.

The Chief Minister today directed all Departments to have the system in place by 1st January 2021 for Universal implementation of e muster roll.

The Works department was further directed to enlighten the contractors regarding uploading of e-muster, ESI and EPF matters in coordination with Labor and ESI Department. All engineering departments were asked to designate coordinating officer for smooth implementation of the system.

Chief secretary Asit Tripathy, 5T secretary, secretaries of different departments were present at the review meeting.