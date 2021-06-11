Odisha: CM releases collection of poems ‘Beyond Here & Other Poems’ by Bishnupada Sethi

By WCE 5

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday released a collection of poems titled ‘Beyond Here and Other Poems’.

Written by senior bureaucrat Bishnupada Sethi, ‘Beyond Here and Other Poems’ is a collection of 61 poems published by Har Anand Publications, New Delhi.

The poems are a reflection of a spectrum of experiences of life, perception of death, and a philosophical contemplation. In all, it’s a journey that searches for myriad hues of life and the realm beyond.

Renowned writer Haraprasad Das has written the preface. The cover design of the 161-page book has been made by eminent artist Gajendra Sahu.

