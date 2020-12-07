Odisha CM refers MLA Pradeep Panigrahy’s corruption case to Lokayukta

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday referred the corruption allegations against Gopalpur MLA Pradeep Panigrahy to Lokayukta for investigation.

The government led by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik is known for its strong action against corruption in public life and committed to provide a transparent administration to the people of Odisha, said a statement.

It is to be noted that this is the first corruption allegation referred by Government of Odisha to Lokayukta after its creation.