Odisha CM Receives Praise From UN For Excellent Disaster Management

By WCE 2
un praises odisha cm
File Photo Of CM Naveen Patnaik

Bhubaneswar: The United Nations (UN) today praised Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik for its efficient disaster management.

“Odisha’s example gives important lessons on strengthening disaster risk governance, investing in preparedness and scenario planning while spreading a greater understanding of disaster risk,” Chief of UN office of disaster risk reduction, Mami Mizutori said in an interview to the Times of India.

Mizutori further said, the CM of Odisha has shown political commitment required to build a robust and well-resourced disaster management authority.

The Chief of UN office of disaster risk reduction also remembered the mismanagement of the then Giridhar Gamang led-government during the ‘Super Cyclone’ of 1999, when as many as 10,000 people died in Odisha.

