Odisha CM praises courage & dedication of Sarpanch, ASHA and Anganwadi workers
Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday telephonically spoke to Sarpanch, ASHA and Anganwadi workers who have been detected as Corona positive while serving people in the fight against COVID19 in the State.
While speaking to them over the phone Patnaik praised their courage and dedication in providing outstanding service to society
This apart, the CM said that the Sarpanch, ASHA and Anganwadi workers will be a source of inspiration to others. He also wished their speedy recovery.
CM @Naveen_Odisha spoke over telephone with Sarpanch, Anganwadi & ASHA workers who have been detected #COVID19 positive while carrying out their duties. CM praised their courage & dedication in providing outstanding service and wished their speedy recovery. #OdishaCares
— CMO Odisha (@CMO_Odisha) May 28, 2020