Naveen Patnaik's review meeting

Odisha CM praises courage & dedication of Sarpanch, ASHA and Anganwadi workers

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday telephonically spoke to Sarpanch, ASHA and Anganwadi workers who have been detected as Corona positive while serving people in the fight against COVID19 in the State.

While speaking to them over the phone Patnaik praised their courage and dedication in providing outstanding service to society

This apart, the CM said that the Sarpanch, ASHA and Anganwadi workers will be a source of inspiration to others. He also wished their speedy recovery.

