Odisha CM Pays Tributes To The Father Of The Nation On The Occasion Of Gandhi Jayanti

Bhubaneswar: The Chief Minister of Odisha Naveen Patnaik has paid his humble tributes to the father of the nation, Mahatma Gandhi on the occasion of his 151st birth anniversary.

The CM in his tweet added that Mahatma is the greatest apostle of peace and non-violence.

The CM also said that Gandhi is the icon of ahimsa and immortal ideals transcending the bounds of race, religion and country. These ideals will continue to be our guiding force added the tweet.