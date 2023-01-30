Odisha CM pays last respects to Health Min Naba Das

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik paid his last respects to the state Health and Family Welfare Minister Naba Das at his official residence.

The minister succumbed to bullet injuries at a private hospital in Bhubaneswar yesterday after being shot by a police ASI in Jharsuguda district of Odisha.

Leaders cutting across party lines expressed their condolences over the sad demise of Naba Kishore Das, who was shot at by ASI Gopal Das in Brajrajnagar of Odisha’s Jharsuguda district today.

“I’m at loss of words today to hear about the demise of Odisha Health Minister and senior BJD leader Shri Naba Das. Sincere condolences to the bereaved family. Rest in Peace,” said Kandhamal MP Achyuta Samanta.

“Deeply anguished by the unfortunate demise of the Health Minister of Odisha, Shri Naba Kishore Das Ji. In this hour of grief, my thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved family. ॐ शांति,” said Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare; Chemicals and Fertilizers Dr Mansukh Mandaviya.

Likewise, senior Congress leader Narasingha Mishra said, “Sad to hear about the death of Sri Naba Kishor Das. May his soul rest in peace.”

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan also expressed his condoles and prayed for the departed souls of Naba Das.

Odisha Minister Steel, Mines and works, Prafulla Mallick said, “My sincerest condolences for my colleague Sj Naba Das , honourable health minister. My deepest sympathy and unwavering support. Wishing peace, comfort, courage and lots of love for his family at this time of sorrow.”

Governor of Odisha Prof. Ganeshi Lal and Andhra Pradesh Biswa Bhusan Harichandan also expressed profound grief over the demise of the Health Minister.