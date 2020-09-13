ajit das death

Odisha CM, others condole demise of Odia veteran actor Ajit Das

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has condoled demise of veteran Odia film actor Ajit Das. In a career spreading around four decades, Das has acted in more than 60 Odia films. Beginning his career with ‘Sindura Bindu’ (1976) Ajit Das also acted in films like ‘Hakim Babu’, ‘Jaga Hatare Pagha’, ‘Tunda Baida’, ‘Kapala Likhana’, ‘Maa’, ‘Mukhyamantri’ and ‘Balidan’.

Describing late Ajit Das as a great genius Odisha CM said that he has left an indelible mark in Odia film industry as a versatile actor and director.

A Former head of the department of Drama at Utkal Sangeet Mahavidyalaya, the demise of Ajit Das has created a great void in the Odia film industry which will take years to fill. Ajit Das will continue to live in the hearts of innumerable cine lovers of Odisha, the CM added. He conveyed his deep sympathy to the  bereaved family.

Besides, many politicians and actors expressed their grip demise of the veteran actor. Here are the condolence messages.

Condoling demise of Ajit Das, Founder of KIIT, KISS, Kandhamal MP Dr Achyuta Samanta took to twitter and said, “2020 has been a difficult year. Deeply saddened by the news of Ollywood Veteran Actor Ajit Das passing. My thoughts are with his family and friends. May his soul rest in peace.”

Related News

Depression In Bay Of Bengal, Yellow Warning Issued For 4…

Bhubaneswar Minor Girl Rape Case, Commissionerate Police…

Great opportunity for Graduates to get Odisha government…

Odisha Matric Supplementary Exams To Start From Tomorrow

You might also like
State

Britain’s Got Talent 2020 Semi-Finals: Indian Girl Souparnika Nair brings tears…

State

395 new Covid-19 positives in Bhubaneswar today; 16,240 affected till date

State

Depression In Bay Of Bengal, Yellow Warning Issued For 4 Districts Of Odisha

State

Buy LIC policy, spend Rs 150 to get 19 lakhs; You will get money back whenever you…

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Follow Us @kalingatv24x7