Odisha CM, others condole demise of Odia veteran actor Ajit Das

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has condoled demise of veteran Odia film actor Ajit Das. In a career spreading around four decades, Das has acted in more than 60 Odia films. Beginning his career with ‘Sindura Bindu’ (1976) Ajit Das also acted in films like ‘Hakim Babu’, ‘Jaga Hatare Pagha’, ‘Tunda Baida’, ‘Kapala Likhana’, ‘Maa’, ‘Mukhyamantri’ and ‘Balidan’.

Describing late Ajit Das as a great genius Odisha CM said that he has left an indelible mark in Odia film industry as a versatile actor and director.

ବିଶିଷ୍ଟ ଅଭିନେତା ତଥା ନିର୍ଦ୍ଦେଶକ ଅଜିତ୍ ଦାସଙ୍କ ଦେହାନ୍ତ ବିଷୟରେ ଜାଣି ମୁଁ ଦୁଃଖିତ। ତାଙ୍କ ବିୟୋଗ ଓଡ଼ିଆ ଚଳଚ୍ଚିତ୍ର ଓ ମଞ୍ଚ ଜଗତରେ ବିରାଟ ଶୂନ୍ୟସ୍ଥାନ ସୃଷ୍ଟି କରିଛି। ତାଙ୍କ ଅମର ଆତ୍ମାର ସଦଗତି କାମନା ସହ ଶୋକସନ୍ତପ୍ତ ପରିବାରବର୍ଗଙ୍କୁ ମୋର ସମବେଦନା ଜଣାଉଛି। — Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) September 13, 2020

A Former head of the department of Drama at Utkal Sangeet Mahavidyalaya, the demise of Ajit Das has created a great void in the Odia film industry which will take years to fill. Ajit Das will continue to live in the hearts of innumerable cine lovers of Odisha, the CM added. He conveyed his deep sympathy to the bereaved family.

Besides, many politicians and actors expressed their grip demise of the veteran actor. Here are the condolence messages.

Condoling demise of Ajit Das, Founder of KIIT, KISS, Kandhamal MP Dr Achyuta Samanta took to twitter and said, “2020 has been a difficult year. Deeply saddened by the news of Ollywood Veteran Actor Ajit Das passing. My thoughts are with his family and friends. May his soul rest in peace.”

2020 has been a difficult year. Deeply saddened by the news of Ollywood Veteran Actor Ajit Das passing. My thoughts are with his family and friends. May his soul rest in peace. 🙏 — Achyuta Samanta (@achyuta_samanta) September 13, 2020

ଓଡ଼ିଆ ଚଳଚ୍ଚିତ୍ର ଜଗତର ବର୍ଷୀୟାନ ଅଭିନେତା ଅଜିତ୍ ଦାସଙ୍କ ବିୟୋଗ ଖବର ଶୁଣି ମୁଁ ଗଭୀର ଭାବରେ ମର୍ମାହତ । ତାଙ୍କ ମୃତ୍ୟୁରେ ଓଡ଼ିଶା ସିନେ ଜଗତରେ ଏକ ଯୁଗର ଅନ୍ତ ଘଟିଲା । ଦୀର୍ଘ ଦଶନ୍ଧି ଧରି ସେ ଓଡ଼ିଆ ଦର୍ଶକଙ୍କୁ ନିଜ କଳାର ଯାଦୁରେ ବାନ୍ଧି ରଖିପାରିଥିଲେ । — Dharmendra Pradhan (@dpradhanbjp) September 13, 2020