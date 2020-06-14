Odisha CM, others leaders condole Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: The sudden death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, who was found hanging at his Bandra residence in Mumbai today, has shocked his family members everyone across India and world. People from different walks of lives have started to condole his untimely demise.

In Odisha too, political leaders including Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik express their deep grieves over the death of the MS Dhoni: The Untold Story star.

“Saddened to learn about the sudden demise of actor #SushantSinghRajput. Pray for peace to the departed soul and for strength to the bereaved family in these difficult times,” said Patnaik in his Twitter handle.

Likewise, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and OPCC president Niranjan Patnaik have condoled Sushant Singh Rajput’s death.

Kandhamal MP and KISS-KIIT founder Achyuta Samanta also expressed shock and condolence following the tragic passing away of young actor.

