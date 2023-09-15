Odisha CM orders not to charge ground rent for public pujas in Bhubaneswar this year

Bhubaneswar: In a major decision, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has directed the concerned officials not to charge ground rent for public pujas conducted under the jurisdiction of the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) during puja season this year.

It is to be noted here that different public pujas like Ganesh Puja, Durga Puja, Kali Puja, Lakshmi Puja and Kartikeshwar Puja will be held in different parts of the State including the BMC areas in the coming days.

In Bhubaneswar, such pujas are being held in the government premises for which the organizers pay the ground rent to the State government.

However, Patnaik ordered not to collect the ground rent for public pujas in view of the cultural and spiritual sentiments of the public following the request of different puja committees and local MLAs.