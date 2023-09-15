Odisha CM orders not to charge ground rent for public pujas in Bhubaneswar this year

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has directed the concerned officials not to charge ground rent for public pujas conducted under the jurisdiction of BMC during puja season this year.

By Subadh Nayak 0
ground rent for public pujas in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: In a major decision, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has directed the concerned officials not to charge ground rent for public pujas conducted under the jurisdiction of the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) during puja season this year.

It is to be noted here that different public pujas like Ganesh Puja, Durga Puja, Kali Puja, Lakshmi Puja and Kartikeshwar Puja will be held in different parts of the State including the BMC areas in the coming days.

In Bhubaneswar, such pujas are being held in the government premises for which the organizers pay the ground rent to the State government.

However, Patnaik ordered not to collect the ground rent for public pujas in view of the cultural and spiritual sentiments of the public following the request of different puja committees and local MLAs.

Also Read: Sundergarh district reports 27 Scrub Typhus positive cases, 1 death in a single day

You might also like

Odisha vigilance nab Forester Ajaya Kumar Moharana while taking bribe

Sundergarh district reports 27 Scrub Typhus positive cases, 1 death in a single day

Alert for passengers! Three trains cancelled, check details

Flood water enters Maa Bhattarika Temple premises yet again

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

buy ivermectin buy ivermectin for humans