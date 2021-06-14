Odisha CM orders Crime Branch probe into fake medicine seizure case

By WCE 3
Odisha CM announces Rs 25 crore covid package for western odisha
File Photo

Bhubaneswar: Taking a serious note of the fake drug cases reported in different parts of Odisha, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday directed the State Crime Branch to probe the fake medicine seizure cases.

“Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has directed Crime Branch to investigate into the incidence of fake drug case,” said sources while informing about the development.

Related News

Odisha Launches Home Delivery Of Oxygen Concentrator…

Condolences Pour In For Raghunath Mohapatra, To Be Cremated…

Also Read: Fake medicines of 2 brands seized in Jharsuguda of Odisha

It is to be noted here that Drug Control Administration squad had seized huge quantity of fake medicines including the antiviral drug Favipiravir while conducting raids at different parts of the State like Cuttack, Balangir, Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, Rourkela and Bhubaneswar.

Additional Chief Secretary of Health PK Mohapatra had earlier said that the Drugs Controller has been asked to conduct a detailed investigation into the matter and submit a comprehensive report on the same.

You might also like
State

Bhubaneswar reports 329 new COVID positives, 933 recovery cases

State

Shocking! Girl child labourer rescued from retired IAS Officer’s house in Bhubaneswar

State

Another 8182 Covid patients recover in Odisha, tally climbs to 8,04,981

State

Under trial prisoner caught while escaping in Jajpur of Odisha

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.