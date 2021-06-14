Bhubaneswar: Taking a serious note of the fake drug cases reported in different parts of Odisha, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday directed the State Crime Branch to probe the fake medicine seizure cases.

“Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has directed Crime Branch to investigate into the incidence of fake drug case,” said sources while informing about the development.

It is to be noted here that Drug Control Administration squad had seized huge quantity of fake medicines including the antiviral drug Favipiravir while conducting raids at different parts of the State like Cuttack, Balangir, Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, Rourkela and Bhubaneswar.

Additional Chief Secretary of Health PK Mohapatra had earlier said that the Drugs Controller has been asked to conduct a detailed investigation into the matter and submit a comprehensive report on the same.