Odisha CM Naveen writes letter to Union Transport Minister

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has written a letter to Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari on Saturday. The letter is on Cuttack-Angul-Sambalpur National Highway 55.

It is worth mentioning that since 2017, this road work is being done by the National Highway Authority. Even after 5 years the work is still going on, said reports.

The Chief Minister has expressed his concern in this regard in the letter. The National Highway 55 is the lifeline of West Odisha. Millions of people depend on this road.

In two years as many as 399 accidents have occurred on the national highway. 196 people lost their lives. The Chief Minister requested the Union Transport Minister to intervene and complete this road work at the earliest.