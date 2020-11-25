Bhubaneswar: The Chief Minister of Odisha, Naveen Patnaik has written to the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi asking him to clarify on the conduct of Standard 10 and 12 board examinations.

In the letter the CM wrote, ” I am to bring to your kind notice that due to Covid- I 9 pandemic all Educational Institutions are closed in the State of Odisha since 17th March, 2020. Keeping in view the safety and security of students and after consultation with different stakeholders and experts, we have decided to keep educational institutions closed up to 31 Dec 2020.”

The CM added, “We have been trying to reach out to maximum number of students digitally through different modes, but it is not possible to cover all students and prepare them to face Boards and different competitive examinations.”

“In absence of clarity on academic session and conduct of both Standard-X and Standard-XII Board examinations, all enrolled students and their parents/teachers are in a state of uncertainty. It is leading to anxiety among all. As all competitive entrance examinations and admission in institutions of Higher Education are interlinked, national guidelines with tentative timelines will help the States for framing appropriate strategy.” said the CM.

Naveen then went on to request for clarity on the issue saying, “It will also help students who are anxious about the examination dates to plan and prepare accordingly. Therefore, I would request the Union Government to bring clarity on time frame for conduct of the Board and Higher Secondary Examinations and duration of academic session 2020-21.”