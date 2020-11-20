cm naveen on chhath puja
Pic Credits: Naveen Patnaik Official Twitter

Odisha CM Naveen Wishes People On The Occasion Of Chhath Puja

By WCE 2

Bhubaneswar: On the occasion of Chhath Puja the Chief Minister of Odisha, Naveen Patnaik has conveyed his warm regards via his official social media account.

“Greetings and best wishes on the auspicious occasion of Chhath Puja”, wished the CM

He added, “May the Sun God bless us with happiness, peace, prosperity and good health. May the Lord give us strength to defeat the Covid-19 pandemic”.

