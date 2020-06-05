Snana Purnima
Image Credit: Twitter

Odisha CM Naveen wishes people on the Auspicious Occasion of Snana Purnima

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: CM Naveen Patnaik wished fellow countrymen on the auspicious Snana Purnima.

The Chief Minister conveyed his wishes on the popular social media platform Twitter.

The tweet read as follows: “May the blessings of  Lord Jagannath be bestowed upon everyone. Let everyone’s life be filled with immense happiness and prosperity.”

 

