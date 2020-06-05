Odisha CM Naveen wishes people on the Auspicious Occasion of Snana Purnima
Bhubaneswar: CM Naveen Patnaik wished fellow countrymen on the auspicious Snana Purnima.
The Chief Minister conveyed his wishes on the popular social media platform Twitter.
The tweet read as follows: “May the blessings of Lord Jagannath be bestowed upon everyone. Let everyone’s life be filled with immense happiness and prosperity.”
ପବିତ୍ର ସ୍ନାନ ପୂର୍ଣ୍ଣିମାର ଆନ୍ତରିକ ଶୁଭେଚ୍ଛା ଓ ଅଭିନନ୍ଦନ। ମହାପ୍ରଭୁଙ୍କ କୃପା ଓ ଆଶୀର୍ବାଦରୁ ସମସ୍ତଙ୍କ ଜୀବନ ସୁଖ ଓ ସମୃଦ୍ଧିମୟ ହେଉ। pic.twitter.com/NyZEhENH2P
— Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) June 5, 2020