Odisha CM Naveen wishes people on the Auspicious Occasion of Snana Purnima

Odisha CM Naveen wishes people on the Auspicious Occasion of Snana Purnima

Bhubaneswar: CM Naveen Patnaik wished fellow countrymen on the auspicious Snana Purnima.

The Chief Minister conveyed his wishes on the popular social media platform Twitter.

The tweet read as follows: “May the blessings of Lord Jagannath be bestowed upon everyone. Let everyone’s life be filled with immense happiness and prosperity.”