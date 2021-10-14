Odisha CM Naveen Wishes Former PM Manmohan Singh Speedy Recovery

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik wished former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh a speedy recovery on Thursday.

It is noteworthy that, former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh has been admitted to Delhi AIIMS.

“Deeply concerned to know about the hospitalization of former Prime Minister Shri Manmohan Singh. Wishing him a speedy recovery and praying for his good health,” CM Naveen Patnaik wrote on his official Twitter handle.

Deeply concerned to know about the hospitalisation of former Prime Minister Shri #ManmohanSingh. Wishing him a speedy recovery and praying for his good health. — Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) October 14, 2021

According to reports, Manmohan Singh was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in Delhi on Wednesday evening after he complained of weakness following a fever.