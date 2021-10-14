Odisha CM Naveen Wishes Former PM Manmohan Singh Speedy Recovery

By WCE 2
naveen and manmohan singh
Pic Credit:IANS

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik wished former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh a speedy recovery on Thursday.

It is noteworthy that, former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh has been admitted to Delhi AIIMS.

“Deeply concerned to know about the hospitalization of former Prime Minister Shri Manmohan Singh. Wishing him a speedy recovery and praying for his good health,” CM Naveen Patnaik wrote on his official Twitter handle.

According to reports, Manmohan Singh was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in Delhi on Wednesday evening after he complained of weakness following a fever.

