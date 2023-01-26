Odisha CM Naveen wishes all on the occasion of Republic Day

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has wished everyone on the occasion of Republic Day from his official Twitter handle.

The CM conveyed warm wishes on 74 th Republic Day. He wrote,” On this auspicious day, let’s remember the selfless sacrifices of freedom fighters.”

The CM further said that the freedom fighters have sacrificed, “the freedom fighters for the nation and pledge to follow the ideals enshrined in the Constitution in letter and spirit.”

The CM shared a video to mark the occasion. Here is the video: