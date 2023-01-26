State

Odisha CM Naveen wishes all on the occasion of Republic Day

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik has wished everyone on the occasion of Republic Day from his official Twitter handle.

By Sudeshna Panda 0
cm wishes republic day

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has wished everyone on the occasion of Republic Day from his official Twitter handle.

The CM conveyed warm wishes on 74 th Republic Day. He wrote,” On this auspicious day, let’s remember the selfless sacrifices of freedom fighters.”

The CM further said that the freedom fighters have sacrificed, “the freedom fighters for the nation and pledge to follow the ideals enshrined in the Constitution in letter and spirit.”

The CM shared a video to mark the occasion. Here is the video:

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

More Stories

Beautiful sand arts to celebrate Republic Day and Saraswati…

Series accident in Boudh: 2 dead, 3 critical

Hockey World Cup: Netherlands thrash South Korea reach…

1 of 12,705