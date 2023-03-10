Odisha CM Naveen to receive Guinness World Records for Birsa Munda Stadium

Bhubaneswar/Rourkela: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik shall receive the Guinness World Records tomorrow for the Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium at the field of play.

The Guinness Book of World Records declared the Birsa Munda Stadium in Rourkela as the largest fully seated hockey stadium in the world on January 29, 2023.

Today, the Odisha CM is scheduled to attend the pre-match ceremony of FIH Pro-League match between India and Germany in Rourkela.

The CM will also attend the inauguration of Birsa Munda Athletic Stadium Complex, Hockey Training Centres. Today, the CM will stay overnight at the Rourkela World Cup Village.

Chief minister of Odisha inaugurated the Birsa Munda hockey stadium in Rourkela on January 5, 2023. The Birsa Munda hockey stadium, along with Kalinga stadium in Bhubaneswar hosted the Men’s FIH Hockey World Cup 2023.

The Birsa Munda Stadium is built over 15 acres of land in the Biju Patnaik University of Technology campus. It houses a swimming pool, a fitness center and a tunnel connecting the dressing room and the practice pitch.

