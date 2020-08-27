Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik talked to PM Modi for postponement of NEET and JEE Mains exams this year in view of the Covid pandemic and the flood situation.

The CM discussed the issue with the PM and requested him to defer the NEET (UG) and JEE-Mains exams which are scheduled to be held in the month of September.

CM @Naveen_Odisha spoke to Prime Minister @narendramodi over telephone and requested him for postponement of #NEET and #JEE Main Exam in view of #COVID19 pandemic and severe flood situation in many parts of #Odisha. — CMO Odisha (@CMO_Odisha) August 27, 2020

This discussion comes two days after Naveen on Tuesday wrote to Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank urging the cancellation of the Joint Entrance Examination (Main) and National Eligibility cum Entrance Exam (NEET) in view of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Chief Minister also said that Odisha has got remote tribal pockets which are in virtually inaccessible. Students of such areas may be deprived of the opportunity to sit for these exams, as they will have to travel long distances to the exam centres, he added.