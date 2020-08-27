naveen talks to pm modi
Odisha CM Naveen with PM Modi (File Photo)

Odisha CM Naveen Talks To PM Modi On Postponement Of NEET And JEE Mains

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik talked to PM Modi for postponement of NEET and JEE  Mains exams this year in view of the Covid pandemic and the flood situation.

The CM discussed the issue with the PM and requested him to defer the NEET (UG) and JEE-Mains exams which are scheduled to be held in the month of September.

This discussion comes two days after Naveen on Tuesday wrote to Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank urging the cancellation of the Joint Entrance Examination (Main) and National Eligibility cum Entrance Exam (NEET) in view of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Chief Minister also said that Odisha has got remote tribal pockets which are in virtually inaccessible. Students of such areas may be deprived of the opportunity to sit for these exams, as they will have to travel long distances to the exam centres, he added.

