Odisha CM Naveen Stresses On Zero Casualty In Cyclone Gulab

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Sunday while addressing media stressed on zero casualty during Cyclone Gulab.

The cyclone is likely to make landfall on Sunday midnight.

According to reports in a review meeting for cyclone Gulab, the Chief Minister instructed the district Collectors to ensure evacuation of people living in low-lying areas, slopes and other vulnerable pockets by 4 pm (Sunday).

The Chief Minister discussed with Collectors of 11 districts via video conferencing on steps taken and preparedness for the impending cyclone.

The districts are as follows, namely: Gajapati, Rayagada, Koraput, Malkangiri, Koraput, Ganjam, Nabarangpur, Khurda, Nayagarh, Puri and Kalahandi.

He directed that the evacuation process should be completed by 4pm on Sunday.

“I had a meeting over ‘Cyclone Gulab’ at Odisha Bhavan, which is expected tonight in around 10 districts of the state; discussed necessary precautions to be taken” said Odisha CM Naveen Pattnaik