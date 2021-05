Bhubaneswar: In view of recent surge in Covid cases in Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) area Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik sanctioned funds.

It is noteworthy that CM Naveen today that is on Monday sanctioned Rs. 10 crore to the Cuttack Municipal Corporation for better Covid management.

The funds were sanctioned out of the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (CMRF) to strengthen fight against the deadly virus in Cuttack city.

It is noteworthy that in the last 24 hours CMC recorded 269 positive cases.