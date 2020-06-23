Bhubaneswar: CM Naveen Pattnaik has wished everyone on the occasion of Ratha Yatra of Lord Jagannath.

The CM on his twitter handle wished the citizens of Odisha. He said, ”As the Ratha Yatra festivities begins, greetings and best wishes to the fellow citizens. Hope the world gets free from the deadly Coronavirus. May Lord Jagannath guide us on the path of peace, prosperity and unity”.

For the first time ever, the annual festival of Lord Jagannath has been held in the absence of the devotees in Puri, Odisha.

After Supreme Court’s nod, Ratha Yatra was organised with restrictions. This year each chariot (Rath) will be pulled by 500 persons that includes Sevayats and Police personnel. They have been allowed to pull the chariot after undergoing covid-19 testing.

Even the entry points into the city of Puri has been sealed during the period of this annual festival of Rath Yatra. The state government has also imposed curfew in the city of Puri.