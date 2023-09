Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik’s elder sister eminent author Geeta Mehta passes away

Bhubaneswar: Eminent author Geeta Mehta passed away in Delhi on Saturday. She was the daughter of legendary leader Biju Patnaik and sister of Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik. She passed away at the age of 80 in her residence in Delhi.

Geeta Mehta was an eminent author, documentary film maker and journalist.

She was married to renowned American publisher late Sonny Mehta.

Born in 1943 to Biju Patnaik and Gyan Patnaik in Delhi, she had her education in India and University of Cambridge, UK. She had penned three books Karma Cola, Snake and ladders, A River Sutra, Raj and The Eternal Ganesha.