Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik held a meeting through video conferencing with the officials on Covid situation management and decided on seven major key points in the meeting.

Under Mo Sarkar programme feedbacks have been collected, said CM Naveen Patnaik. On the basis of the information collected, the CM advised to emphasize on the following points:

Fire safety and medical oxygen logistics shall be the top priority for district teams which shall be monitored all the time Testing, tracing and containment shall continue in full swing with special focus on vulnerable areas Direct feedback shall be taken from doctors who are in-charge of the Intensive Care Units (ICUs) and High Dependency Units (HDUs) and action shall be taken on the basis of their suggestions As the vaccination drive has been a top priority, hassle free arrangements shall be made. Elderly people, women and other vulnerable sections shall be taken care. Private hospitals treating Covid patients must charge within the fixed price made by the government. In case of any fault, strict action shall be taken against the hospital management Helplines in Covid hospitals shall be strengthened and families shall be informed of the patient’s health status regularly The people suffering during the hardship of Covid shall be helped by using Chief Minister’s Relief Fund

Several districts in the state have witnessed a huge surge in Covid cases in the past month. However, due to uninterrupted struggle of all the Covid warriors and the cooperation of the people, it has been easy to manage the pandemic, said the Chief Minister.

In order to further curb the infection, lockdown has been imposed for two weeks. The lockdown enforcement has been going well so far. However, there is still a scope for improvement in some places, added CM Naveen.

Prior to the Rath Yatra festival in Puri, all the sevayats and their families shall be inoculated with Covid vaccines.

CM Naveen also appealed the people to be extremely cautious by wearing masks, washing hands regularly, maintaining social distance and to stay at home unless it is important to move out. He further advised the people to follow the lockdown restrictions.