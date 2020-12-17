Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik Writes To Center For Compulsory Retirement Of IFS Abhay Pathak

Bhubaneswar: The Chief Minister Of Odisha, Naveen Patnaik has recommended the center for compulsory retirement of tainted IFS officer Abhay Kant Pathak.

Naveen Patnaik on Thursday wrote to the Centre recommending the compulsory retirement of the official.

It is noteworthy that, the officer and his son are in judicial custody.

There are a number of allegations against the officer including amassing disproportionate assets.

The Odisha vigilance has unearthed properties worth around Rs 20 crore from the officer.