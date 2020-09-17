Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday wished Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 70th Birthday on Thursday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was born on 17th September of year 1950.

Odisha CM Naveen wished a warm birthday to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and prayed for PM Modi’s good health and long life in his tweet.

“Warm birthday wishes to Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji. May you be blessed with good health and long life,” tweeted the State CM.

The MP of Kandhamal Dr. Achyuta Samanta also wished Prime Minister Modi.

Wishes poured in from all corners of the world for Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his birthday.

The BJP has organised a ‘Seva Saptah’ to mark the Prime Minister’s birthday week from September 14 to 20.