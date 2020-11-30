kartik purnima
Pic Credits: Official Twitter Page Of CM

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik Wishes People On Auspicious Occasion Of Kartik Purnima

By WCE 2

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has wished people on the auspicious occasion of Kartik Purnima.

He has greeted and congratulated the people of the state on the occasion of the holy Karthik full moon and Boit Bandhan.

“Let us remember the glorious story of our saintly son and move forward together for the progress and prosperity of Odisha,” said the CM.

