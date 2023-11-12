Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik wishes everyone of the state on occasion of Diwali

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Sunday greeted people of the state on the occasion of Diwali.

The CM took to his X handle, Greetings to all the brothers and sisters of the state on the occasion of Diwali, the festival of lights. May the light of development illuminate the lives of all.

On Friday, the Commissionerate police has urged everyone to burst only green crackers and residents of the twin city will not allowed to burst firecrackers post 10 pm. The sound of the firecrackers should be below 125 decibels, otherwise action shall be taken against such persons.

