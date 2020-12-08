Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik Wishes All On The Occasion Of Prathamashtami

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik Wishes All On The Occasion Of Prathamashtami

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has wished everyone on the occasion of Prathamastami on Tuesday.

In a tweet on his official twitter handle the CM said, “My heartiest greetings and congratulations to the eldest children of the family on the occasion of Holy Prathamastami.”

He added, “May the lives of all be filled with happiness and prosperity through the great grace of Lord Shri Jagannath.”

He further shared the picture of ‘haldi patra pithas’ a traditional Odia steam cake.