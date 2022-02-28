Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik welcomes Ukraine Returnee Students

odisha students from ukraine

Bhubaneswar: The Chief Minister of Odisha Naveen Patnaik welcomed the Ukraine returnee Odia students through video call. The students attended the video call from New Delhi.

The Chief Minister said that all efforts would be made to bring back the remaining students who have been stranded in Ukraine.

He also said that he has discussed the return of Odia students with the Union Home Minister and the Foreign Minister.

The students even spoke about their experiences during the hard time they faced. All of them crossed the Romanian border to Bucharest with Indian officials and had flown to New Delhi from there. They said that the New Delhi-based resident commissioner was always in touch with them online.

The Ukraine returnees have also urged the chief minister to take steps regarding other Odia students in other parts of Ukraine, especially in Kharkiv.

The Chief Minister has ordered the opening of a help desk at the Mumbai airport for the convenience of students returning from Ukraine. CM Naveen further directed OTDC to drop Ukraine returned students, who arrived in Bhubaneswar, at their native areas.

It is to be noted that Chief Secretary Suresh Mohapatra and Special Relief Commissioner Pradeep Jena were also present during the meeting.

