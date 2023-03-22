Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik watches Kapil Sharma starrer ‘Zwigato’

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday watched the Bollywood comedian and actor Kapil Sharma starrer and Nandita Das directed movie ‘Zwigato’ at Naveen Nivas here.

As per reports, director of the film Nandita Das was present with the Chief Minister at the special screening of the film that was held at Naveen Nivas. The film dwells upon the struggle and life of a delivery boy played by Kapil Sharma.

This Nandita Das directed movie has entirely been shot in Bhubaneswar. Famous actors Kapil Sharma and Sahana Goswami are on the lead.

The Chief Minister praised the movie as it successfully presents the struggling life of common men in the cities. He also appreciated the artistic portrayal in the movie. The movie will succeed in giving a positive message for social change and human values, he hoped.