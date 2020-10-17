OdIsha CM Naveen Patnaik visits Puri to review development projects

Puri : Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Saturday visited the pilgrim city of Puri to review various development projects related to the ambitious world heritage city project here in Odisha.

The Chief Minister reached the holy city at around 5 PM. He offered prayer to the Patitapaban near the Singhadwar of the Srimandir and walked around the 12th century shrine to review the progress of development works.

Later, Patnaik directed the concerned officials to expedite the works related to the heritage project in the city.

5Ts Secretary VK Pandian, Development Commissioner Suresh Mohapatra and other senior officials accompanied the Chief Minister during his visit to the city.

Notably, the state government has approved Rs 3208 crore to develop Puri into a world-class heritage city.