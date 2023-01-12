Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik visits Olly’s Land at Kalinga Stadium: Watch

Bhubaneswar: Ahead of the matches Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday visited the Olly’s Land specially curated on the occasion of the Men’s Hockey World Cup 2023 at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar. CM’s 5T Secretary VK Pandian was also present on this occasion.

Olly is the official mascot for the FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup 2023. Olly is a representation of the endangered olive ridley sea turtle, which travels thousands of kilometres in the ocean. Olly’s Land features food stalls and fun filled activities

After returning from the Olly’s Land the Chief Minister also took stock of the beautification of the road. He got down from the vehicle and checked the illumination work that has been made on both sides of the road.

It is to be noted that the CM will visit Rourkela tomorrow to watch the India-Spain hockey match to be held at the Birsa Munda stadium.

Meanwhile, with the help of the Odisha government, 133 students of Tapovan High School in Bhubaneswar were flown into Rourkela on Tuesday to experience the Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium and the transformed city.

These children had the opportunity to visit Rourkela in a special charter flight. The students were thrilled to have this experience which will remain one of their fondest memories of their school days.

After the stadium visit, they were given a tour of the city and shown how Rourkela had been lit up and transformed.

A World Cup is much beyond just the fiercely fought matches on the field. It is also about spirit and inclusion. Fans will take back more than just the thrill of the action.

Notably, the Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium will host two matches on Friday, where England will take on Wales, and home team India will take on Spain.